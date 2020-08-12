Five Finger Death Punch Have a Movie in the Works Now

For some, the pandemic has provided some much needed rest and relaxation. For others, it's business, and even more of it, than usual. Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory would fall into the latter category, revealing a full schedule of activity while speaking with Metal Hammer, including a new Five Finger Death Punch film.

Bathory was asked about his "down time," explaining, “I’m good with the gas pedal, but didn’t really figure out how the brakes work yet, so even though these days I jump in the pool once a day, it’s full-tilt boogie here."

He continued, “We just built a Death Punch app, which is in the final testing phase, we’re working on video treatments for the next couple of singles and working on a Five Finger Death Punch movie."

Bathory did not elaborate on details of the Five Finger Death Punch film, but given his hand in some of the more cinematic videos the group has created in recent years, it's not a far stretch to see a film being the next step. He's helmed the band's videos for "Bad Company," "House of the Rising Sun" and "Blue on Black."

The guitarist also revealed, “I’m also designing props for whenever we can tour again, designing new Death Punch merch, new signature guitars, training Jiu-Jitsu and renovating a castle which is a fun side-project. And besides navigating the Five Finger Death Punch battleship, I also co-manage Bad Wolves and Fire From the Gods, so I’m pretty busy. Oh, and the Illuminati won’t run itself either, so...”

Though the pandemic has slowed down touring, Five Finger Death Punch have continued to roll out music from their F8 album, which arrived early in the year. "A Little Bit Off" has been a major mainstream rock radio chart-topper and the band just released a lyric video for the track "This Is War" that can be seen below.

Five Finger Death Punch, "This Is War"