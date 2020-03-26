Five Finger Death Punch's North American tour set to kick off in April was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic currently troubling the world. With their eyes on better days, the band has rescheduled the trek, which also features Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills, which will now launch in late September.

Any ticket purchased for the original tour (dates here) will be honored at the respective rescheduled show, so fans should hold on to those should they be able to attend the new date. The 24-stop tour will come to a close on Nov. 9 as Five Finger Death Punch continue to support their latest record, F8, which was released earlier this year, featuring standout tracks such as "Full Circle," "Living the Dream" and "Inside Out."

See the complete list of new tour dates below.

Speaking about the new record on the Loudwire Nights radio program, Death Punch singer Ivan Moody expressed confidence in the strength of the band's most recent work. "I'm gonna say it. The last two records for me were very... I don't know, norm," he admitted, noting, "We were under time constraints, we were touring all the time, I was going through personal hell."

"We needed to mutate. I didn't want to commit artistic suicide, which is really how I felt we were going," Moody continued, acknowledging there were still "brilliant" songs on more recent albums that preceded F8, "But in their entirety, I just felt like there was something missing, and I didn't feel like we were doing anything special."

Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail + Ice Nine Kills Rescheduled Tour Dates

Sept. 28 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena

Oct. 02 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Oct. 04 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater

Oct. 05 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 08 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center

Oct. 09 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Oct. 11 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

Oct. 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

Oct. 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Oct. 18 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

Oct. 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

Oct. 27 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 28 — Newark, N.J. Prudential Center

Oct. 30 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena

Nov. 01 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Nov. 02 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center

Nov. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

Nov. 06 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Arena

Nov. 08 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center