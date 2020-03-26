Rescheduled: Five Finger Death Punch Book Fall U.S. Tour With Papa Roach + More
Five Finger Death Punch's North American tour set to kick off in April was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic currently troubling the world. With their eyes on better days, the band has rescheduled the trek, which also features Papa Roach, I Prevail and Ice Nine Kills, which will now launch in late September.
Any ticket purchased for the original tour (dates here) will be honored at the respective rescheduled show, so fans should hold on to those should they be able to attend the new date. The 24-stop tour will come to a close on Nov. 9 as Five Finger Death Punch continue to support their latest record, F8, which was released earlier this year, featuring standout tracks such as "Full Circle," "Living the Dream" and "Inside Out."
See the complete list of new tour dates below.
Speaking about the new record on the Loudwire Nights radio program, Death Punch singer Ivan Moody expressed confidence in the strength of the band's most recent work. "I'm gonna say it. The last two records for me were very... I don't know, norm," he admitted, noting, "We were under time constraints, we were touring all the time, I was going through personal hell."
"We needed to mutate. I didn't want to commit artistic suicide, which is really how I felt we were going," Moody continued, acknowledging there were still "brilliant" songs on more recent albums that preceded F8, "But in their entirety, I just felt like there was something missing, and I didn't feel like we were doing anything special."
Five Finger Death Punch, Papa Roach, I Prevail + Ice Nine Kills Rescheduled Tour Dates
Sept. 28 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center
Sept. 30 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Infinite Energy Arena
Oct. 02 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Oct. 04 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheater
Oct. 05 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 08 — San Antonio, Texas @ AT&T Center
Oct. 09 — Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center
Oct. 11 — Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Oct. 14 — Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheater
Oct. 16 — Portland, Ore. @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Oct. 18 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome
Oct. 20 — San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena
Oct. 22 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Oct. 23 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
Oct. 25 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center
Oct. 27 — Baltimore, Md. @ Royal Farms Arena
Oct. 28 — Newark, N.J. Prudential Center
Oct. 30 — Pittsburgh, Penn. @ PPG Paints Arena
Nov. 01 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Nov. 02 — Worcester, Mass. @ DCU Center
Nov. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
Nov. 06 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Arena
Nov. 08 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov. 09 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
13 Bands Other People Made You Feel Bad About Loving