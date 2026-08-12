Summer tours through North America and many parts of the world have been met with extreme heat and high humidity, which, earlier this week, resulted in Five Finger Death Punch pausing their show to ensure fans stay hydrated through an incredible act of generosity.

At the Aug. 10 stop in Cincinnati, Ohio as Five Finger Death Punch support their new album Legacy, the weather conditions were so grueling that the band realized something needed to be done — quickly.

In a video clip captured by a fan in attendance (@kammycats on Instagram), Five Finger Death Punch and their crew can be seen lobbing water bottles into the crowd, totaling what we've since been told was around 15 cases of water that came from backstage.

"Be patient, guys. We're doing this for you," says Moody at the top of the clip, which was captured amid the water distribution break.

In speaking to a representative for Five Finger Death Punch, Loudwire learned that onstage temperatures reached around 103 degrees Fahrenheit and that, after rain earlier in the day, humidity also spiked. Fans at the rail demonstrated visible signs of exhaustion, prompting the veteran group to take a step toward ensuring the health and safety of those who came to watch them perform.

Instagram: @kammycats five finger death punch give out water

The fan who shared the video clip also noted that singer Ivan Moody directed fans to the concession stands and that water would be provided for them at no cost. Yes, that means for free. Additionally, it's said that Five Finger Death Punch pointed the floor fans used onstage to cool the band members directly at the crowd to further help them cool off.

Both of these details were also independently verified by Loudwire.

"That's a little better, yeah? This is how we take care of each other, it's the least we could do. You guys have been here for us for 20 fucking years," Moody exclaims in the video below after dozens of water bottles make their way to thirsty and overheated fans.

He even worked in a little joke about the city's resident NFL team and their superstar pass catcher(s). "You guys are Cincinnati fans, you need to work on your receiving," the singer teased, suggesting that their bottle-catching skills are not quite at the level of Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, or even perhaps the complementary Tee Higgins.

It's an admirable move Five Finger Death Punch made, even sacrificing some of their own personal comfort onstage to take care of their community.

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2026 - Tour Guide

While this may seem like a spontaneous act, Five Finger Death Punch, like so many other bands, are deeply connected with their fans and understand the role of music in their lives.

Speaking with Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong earlier this year, guitarist Zoltan Bathory talked about the "Heavy Metal Grandma" — an 80-year-old Norwegian woman Five Finger Death Punch always make sure has a seat in the first row and invite her onstage to sing with them.

Another recollection, was much deeper.

Bathory revealed, "There's a kid and he goes, 'Hey, when I was a kid' — it's 15 years later, so he's an adult now — 'I was a kid and I wrote my suicide note with a pen and I gave you guys the pen. That day, somebody sent me your music video and it was actually about suicide prevention. Somebody sent me this video, somebody knew that I was really down in life so they sent me this song. I watched the video and it actually changed my mind. I didn't go through with it.' I'm like, 'Thank God.'"

The fan had given the band the pen and, at a meet and greet, reshared the story with the member of Five Finger Death Punch.

Bathory continued, "Ivan goes, 'Hold on,' he runs out of the meet and greet and comes back. He still had the pen. It's been in his road case for 15 years and the kid started crying ... Those are the moments you know when you're like, you can hate us all day long. I don't give a fuck, dude. This alone is worth it. We have so many of these. This is just one of many. Those are the moments that hit you hard."

Five Finger Death Punch 2026 Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch's headlining 20th anniversary tour with Eva Under Fire and Cody Jinks continues through Oct. 23.

See all dates below and, for tickets, head to the Five Finger Death Punch website.

Below, see more rock and metal tours headed your way throughout the rest of the year: