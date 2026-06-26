Five Finger Death Punch have just announced their new album Legacy in tandem with its second single, "De Oppresso Liber."

The hard rock veterans' 10th studio record will come out digitally on July 31 with physical copies (CD, vinyl, cassette) arriving on Sept. 18.

Five Finger Death Punch on New Album Legacy

"Every album is a snapshot of who we were at that particular moment in time and Legacy is exactly what the title suggests," asserts guitarist Zoltan Bathory. "It's a reflection on the journey, the lessons, the victories, the struggles and everything we've experienced over the last two decades."

He adds, "What makes that journey meaningful is that we didn't make it alone. We traveled this road alongside millions of fans around the world and somehow became part of each other's lives. That's an incredible thing to reflect on 20 years later."

"At the same time, Legacy isn't about looking backward," singer Ivan Moody contends, "20 years is a milestone, not a destination. We're incredibly proud of this record because it captures everything people love about Five Finger Death Punch while also pointing toward where we're headed next."

READ MORE: Interview - Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory

"Our philosophy has always been that this journey doesn't come with a self-imposed ceiling," Moody continues, "Every goal we've reached simply revealed another horizon beyond it. We never believed the sky was the limit; if anything, it's where the true journey begins. Here's to our shared legacy."

Five Finger Death Punch's New Song "De Oppresso Liber"

"De Oppresso Liber" follows the release of the first Legacy single "Eye of the Storm" and is the motto of the United States Army Special Forces, of which the translation is "to liberate the oppressed."

"'De Oppresso Liber' is more than just a motto," states Bathory. "It's a calling. It's a philosophy. It represents a willingness to stand between danger and those who cannot defend themselves. Throughout human history, there have always been people who were drawn to accept that responsibility. This song is our way of paying respect to that mindset."

Listen to the song directly below and view the Legacy album art and track listing further down the page.

Five Finger Death Punch, Legacy Album Art + Track Listing

℗ 2026 Five Finger Death Punch, under exclusive license to Better Noise Music Five Finger Death Punch - Legacy

01. "Legacy"

02. "De Oppresso Liber"

03. "Eye Of The Storm"

04. "Nails In The Coffin"

05. "In Time"

06. "Unscathed"

07. "Joke’s On Me"

08. "Everybody Lies"

09. "Shelter"

10. "Scapegoat"

Five Finger Death Punch 2026 Tour Dates

Five Finger Death Punch's North American summer tour with Cody Jinks and Eva Under Fire begins on July 20 and stretches through Oct. 23.

See all the dates below.

7/20 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

7/22 – Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater

7/23 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

7/25 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

7/26 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

7/28 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

7/30 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

8/01 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

8/02 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre

8/04 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

8/05 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

8/07 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake

8/08 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

8/10 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

8/11 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center

8/13 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater

8/15 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater

8/16 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

8/18 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater

8/19 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

8/21 – Saint Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

9/08 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

9/11 – Auburn, WA – White River Amphitheatre

9/12 – Ridgefield, WA – Cascades Amphitheater

9/14 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

9/16 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

9/18 – Long Beach, CA – Long Beach Amphitheater*

9/19 – Las Vegas, NV – Michelob ULTRA Arena

9/22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

9/25 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater*

9/27 – Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9/28 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater

9/30 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

10/02 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

10/03 – Kansas City, MO – Morton Amphitheater

10/05 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

10/07 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater

10/08 – Franklin, TN – FirstBank Amphitheater

10/10 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

10/11 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

10/13 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

10/14 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

10/16 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10/17 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

10/19 — Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

10/21 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

10/23 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

*Without Cody Jinks

Below, catch up on the big summer tours taking place: