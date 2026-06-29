VOTE: Better Five Finger Death Punch Album – ‘American Capitalist’ vs. ‘War Is the Answer’

Which album packs more punch? Sorry, too easy. But this week we are asking you to choose the better of two Five Finger Death Punch albums in Chuck's Fight Club on the Loudwire Nights radio show. It's American Capitalist vs. War Is the Answer.

In one corner we have War Is the Answer, the band's second album that took major strides into making them the radio rock band that is ruling the charts today. There were six big singles that hit in different parts of the world, with "Hard to See," "Walk Away," their cover of Bad Company's "Bad Company" and "Far From Home" leading the way. It was a platinum selling album that peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

That was soon followed by the American Capitalist album that continued raising the bar for the band. It also yielded six singles lead by "Under and Over It," "Back for More," "Remember Everything," "Coming Down" and "The Pride." It too has reached platinum sales status after debuting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart.

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both albums on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked album will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: Five Finger Death Punch's Zoltan Bathory Discusses New Album, World Tour + More

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

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