Five Finger Death Punch Tie Billboard Mainstream Rock Chart Record With Seventh Straight No. 1

More than just "darkness" is settling in atop the mainstream rock charts, as Five Finger Death Punch are getting quite comfortable in the No. 1 spot. In fact, "Darkness Settles In" just helped the band tie a Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart record by becoming the group's seventh straight single to hit No. 1.

According to Billboard, that matches the current record of consecutive chart-toppers on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart currently held by Disturbed. This string started in August of 2018 when the band hit No. 1 with "Sham Pain." Their most recent chart-topper prior to "Darkness Settles In" was "Living the Dream" which was No. 1 back in February.

The high placement also puts the band in some pretty elite company in the history of Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, as their 11 No. 1 songs ties them with Godsmack for fourth overall. Shinedown currently leads with 16 No. 1's, followed by 15 for Three Days Grace and 13 for Van Halen.

That's just the beginning of the chart feats, as "Darkness Settles In" has also topped the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, becoming the band's twelfth song to top that chart.

On the Mediabase Active Rock Chart, this single follows "Inside Out," "A Little Bit Off" and "Living the Dream" as the band's most recent chart-toppers.

It should also be noted that "A Little Bit Off" was also recently certified as a gold single (500,000 copies sold) in the U.S., while the track also reached gold certification in Sweden.

And Five Finger Death Punch may soon have more opportunity to add to their totals as the band is currently in the studio working on their next album.

Five Finger Death Punch, "Darkness Settles In"