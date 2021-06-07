Flogging Molly Announce Lineup for 2022 ‘Salty Dog Cruise’

Flogging Molly will set sail again in 2022, revealing the lineup for the sixth edition of their "Salty Dog Cruise."

The veteran band will hit the high season March 28-April 1, 2022 with Descendents, Distillers, Frank Turner, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes, Broilers, Möngöl Hörde, Authority Zero, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Thick, The Cherry Coke$, Punk Rock Karaoke and Guise all set to perform with more acts still be added.

The 2022 cruise will launch from Miami with the ship docking in Nassau and Grand Bahama Island in the Bahamas. You can currently register for the pre-sale at the cruise website.

Flogging Molly vocalist Dave King says, “Ahoy Shipmates! The time for shenanigans on the high seas has finally arrived. We are so proud to announce the return of The Salty Dog cruise 2022. As always we’ll be joined by an amazing bunch of bands to accompany the many cocktails we all deserve after the very strange year and a half we’ve all experienced. So, pack the sunscreen and get ready for the one thing we’ve all missed…..FUN TIMES!! Looking so forward to seeing you all…"

In addition to the live performances, fans on board the cruise will get a chance to join a live Q&A session with Flogging Molly, enjoy an open bar all week long, watch pro skaters shred an on-board skate ramp and get tattooed to remember the whole thing. Head to the Flogging Molly cruise website for more details.

Flogging Molly Salty Dog Cruise 2022 Trailer

Sixthman