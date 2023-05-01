Flyleaf performed their first reunion show with singer Lacey Sturm late last week (April 27) at Schoepf's Backyard in Belton, Texas. It was Sturm's first performance with the veteran rockers since 2012 and footage from the 14-song set has started to circulate online.

Late last year, Flyleaf confirmed that Sturm had returned to the group, which has since been billed as Flyleaf With Lacey Sturm. She had originally stepped away in 2012, over a decade after the band's 2002 founding, which paved the way for vocalist Kristen May, whose stint fronting the group ran from 2012 through 2016.

Sturm was featured on the first three of Flyleaf's four albums, including the platinum-certified debut, Flyleaf, which launched the band's career on the strength of smash hit songs "I'm So Sick, "Fully Alive," "All Around Me," and more.

It's no surprise Flyleaf's reunion show with Sturm, which was also the band's first overall live gig since February of 2016, was loaded with cuts from the self-titled record. Exactly half of the setlist, which can be seen below, featured Flyleaf tracks, with an additional four off 2012's New Horizons and three from 2009's Memento Mori.

Flanking Sturm in the lineup are original members James Culpepper (drums), Sameer Bhattacharya (lead guitar), Jared Hartmann (rhythm guitar) and Pat Seals (bass).

The band looked more than energized onstage and now the new chapter of Flyleaf is unfolding with a trio of festival appearances on the books for 2023, which includes stops at Sick New World (May 13), Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (July 16) and Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Sept. 8).

View the complete Flyleaf setlist directly below and watch fan-filmed footage of "I'm So Sick," "All Around Me, "Fully Alive" and "Again" further down the page.

Flyleaf Setlist — April 27, 2023 (via setlist.fm)

01. “Fire Fire”

02. “Again”

03. “Chasm”

04. “Freedom”

05. “Cassie”

06. “Call You Out”

07. “Sorrow”

08. “Fully Alive”

09. “Arise”

10. “Cage On The Ground”

11. “So I Thought”

12. “I’m So Sick”

13. “All Around Me”

14. “Perfect”

Flyleaf, "I'm So Sick" — Live on April 27, 2023

Flyleaf, "All Around Me" — Live on April 27, 2023

Flyleaf, "Fully Alive" — Live on April 27, 2023

Flyleaf, "Again" — Live on April 27, 2023

