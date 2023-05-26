Rock Producer Howard Benson Calls This Artist the ‘Most Authentic Person I’ve Been Around’

Producer Howard Benson has his fingerprints all over the 21st Century hard rock scene, but the producer just gave one of the artists he worked with the ultimate compliment, calling them "the most authentic person I have ever been around."

Benson's credits are immense, starting his career producing punk band TSOL, and eventually graduating to claiming credits on albums and songs from Motorhead, Sepultura, P.O.D., Cold, Hoobastank, My Chemical Romance, Papa Roach, Flyleaf, Theory of a Deadman, Daughtry, Three Days Grace, Seether, Creed, Halestorm, Skillet, Santana, 3 Doors Down, Black Stone Cherry, RED, Escape the Fate, In Flames and many more.

So who gets the words of praise in Benson's book? That would be returning Flyleaf vocalist Lacey Sturm, who recently rejoined the band after spending the last few years as a solo artist.

Benson has a long history with Sturm, handling production on Flyleaf's 2005 self-titled album, their 2009 Memento Mori follow-up and 2012's New Horizons, their most recent album with Sturm before she exited. His most recent pairing with Strum came with the singer joining Caleb Hyles and Judge & Jury on the collaboration "Darkness Before the Dawn," which he shares a bit of while singing Sturm's praises in his social media posting.

"When I met @LaceySturm I thought... she is the most authentic person I have ever been around. And as producer you always look for that," explained Benson. "It can't be edited, or copied and pasted, or autotuned... it's either there or it's not. And she, on her first vocal, delivered so emotionally it was awesome. Again, on this track, she delivers the emotion with no barriers."

Get a closer look both in Benson's tweet as well as the recently released video for "Darkness Before the Dawn" below.

Caleb Hyles, Lacey Sturm + Judge & Jury, "Darkness Before the Dawn"

READ MORE: Flyleaf Reunite With Lacey Sturm

Flyleaf played their first reunion show with Sturm in late April. Having just played the Sick New World Festival, the band has also booked festival appearances at Summerfest (July 1), Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival (July 16) and Blue Ridge Rock Festival (Sept. 8) for later this year.