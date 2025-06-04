Breaking Benjamin Singer Teams With Lacey Sturm on 8-Date Acoustic Tour

Get ready for a rather cool tour pairing as Breaking Benjamin singer Ben Burnley will step out for a brief acoustic tour with Flyleaf vocalist Lacey Sturm and her husband Josh.

The 8-date trek will roll out over the latter portion of July. There is of course some great history there was Sturm guested on Breaking Benjamin's reimagined version of "Dear Agony" for their Aurora album.

"Get ready for a beautiful night of music," the artists share in announcing the brief run of acoustic shows.

It all kicks off July 15 in Richmond, Va., and is primarily centered in the Eastern and Midwestern U.S. before coming to its conclusion on July 26 in Columbus, Ohio.

The pre-sale for the tour starts today (June 4), while the general on-sale date will be this Friday (June 6). Tickets are available through the websites of both artists.

Where Else Can You See Breaking Benjamin and Lacey Sturm in 2025?

The acoustic tour will serve as a warm-up of sorts for Burnley, whose band breaking Benjamin will be hitting the road in late August for a tour with Three Days Grace and Return to dust. All Breaking Benjamin shows and ticketing information can be found through the group's website.

Sturm, meanwhile, will kick off a solo tour on June 10 at the Launchpad in Albuquerque. The dates will lead up to her acoustic shows with Burnley. All Lacey Sturm tour dates and ticketing info can be found through her website. Sturm will also appear at the Nov. 15 Warped Tour stop in Orlando, Fla. as a solo artist this fall.

Benjamin Burnley With Josh & Lacey Sturm 2025 Acoustic Tour

July 15 - Richmond, Va. @ The National

July 17 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Borgata Casino Resort

July 18 - Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

July 20 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

July 22 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

July 23 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ The Rave

July 25 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues

July 26 - Columbus, Ohio @ Athenaeum Theatre