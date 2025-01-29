Breaking Benjamin’s ‘Paranormal Prison’ Ghost Hunt

In this 11th episode of Season 2 of Paranormal Prison, it's more than a spooky feeling for Breaking Benjamin's Jasen Rauch, who experiences moments that align with the heavy atmosphere he feels after entering the cell block.

The guitarist, who joined the hard rock veterans in 2014, joins hosts Josh Bernstein (The Power Hour) and Jose "Metal Ambassador" Mangin (Sirius XM) and equipment techs Cyrus Entezam and Morgan Rondinella to search for spirits still trapped inside the walls of the Paranormal Prison.

"Knowing the history that these walls have seen has to be pretty crazy, so there's definitely a little bit of a weight there... it's heavy," Rauch says, assessing the vibe and presence of energy inside the Ohio State Reformatory.

With an open mind, the guitarist dares to enter one of the prison's smaller cells in the west cell block and the shower room, which houses an especially violent and deadly history.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Season 2 of Paranormal Prison will air each Wednesday at 1PM ET on Loudwire's YouTube channel, concluding on Feb. 5.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 11 - Breaking Benjamin

Once again on Paranormal Prison, the equipment picks up some undeniably activity as the other side communicates through stunted sentences, as if the spirits are discharging all their energies to make their presence known.

The question is, is the crew's presence a welcome one?

Rauch, who has previously performed at Inkcarceration with Breaking Benjamin, may feel a little perturbed, but he's anything but surprised by the energy inside the prison. "Whether we're here twice or 10 times, there's got to be something different that we're experiencing or that someone sees or hears or feels. So, that's the coolest part about this building specifically."

The crew even attempts to contact one specific prisoner — Glenn — at the very spot he was murdered. "Can you make this ball of light turn on?" Bernstein asks, immediately resulting in a strange array of lights.

Watch it all in Episode 11 directly below.

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20 with headliners Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.