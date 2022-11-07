Flyleaf Have Reunited With Lacey Sturm

It looks like Lacey Sturm has officially rejoined Flyleaf after 10 years away from the band. The hard rock favorites shared a photo of themselves with Sturm today (Nov. 7) and changed their profile photos to an image that reads "Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm."

Sturm is an original member of Flyleaf, bringing her unique voice to the band from 2002-2012. Flyleaf’s debut album went platinum in 2005 off the strength of the singles “I’m So Sick,” “Fully Alive” and “All Around Me.” Flyleaf recorded two more albums with Sturm, who left the band shortly before the release of New Horizons in 2012.

Kristen May took over vocal duties from 2012-2016, with Flyleaf going on hiatus after her departure. May sang on Flyleaf’s 2014 album, Between the Stars.

Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm have been announced to perform at Las Vegas' inaugural Sick New World festival alongside System of a Down, Korn, Deftones and more.

Flyleaf nor Sturm have released an official statement on the singer’s return to the band, but fans are celebrating the reformation of Flyleaf’s original lineup. Earlier this month, Flyleaf released a deluxe edition of their debut album.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more news on Flyleaf’s future as news continues to break.