Foo Fighters are throwing it back to their very first gig with the re-release of a T-shirt sold at that concert originally.

But the vintage merch item isn't being reprinted just to mark the 25th anniversary of the band's first tour. As part of an alliance with the National Independent Venue Association's #SaveOurStages campaign, the tee reissue will also help support live music venues amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The garment that features a depiction of an alien and comes decorated with the group's name was available at Foo Fighters' first public concert. (The performance took place on Feb. 23, 1995, at the Jambalaya Club in Arcata, California.) Now, both adult and kid-sized reprints are available for pre-order.

"Front print is printed with glow-in-the-dark ink just like the original one sold at the show," the T-shirt's description reads. "Printed on 100% Cotton sage color tee with the show info printed on the back. All of Foo Fighters' proceeds from the sales of this shirt will go towards benefitting NIVA."

The National Independent Venue Association was established in March to seek federal intervention and outside aid in keeping music venues afloat while large in-person gatherings are off-limits. According to its website, the organization's mission is to "preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live music venues and promoters throughout the United States." A similar program exists in the United Kingdom.

Foo Fighters had initially scheduled a U.S. tour for this summer meant to retrace the steps of their very first national run 25 years ago. However, the pandemic caused the Dave Grohl-led outfit to cancel those dates.

Fans can pre-order the Foo Fighters T-shirts at the band's web store. The youth tee comes printed on a bright green garment instead of the adult version's subdued sage. They're expected to ship around Aug. 24.