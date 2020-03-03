Foo Fighters Reveal Eclectic Lineup for DC Jam

After teasing DC Jam last month, Foo Fighters have now revealed the lineup for their curated day-long festival which is taking place at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on July 4.

It's an eclectic bill, with country superstar Chris Stapleton second billed, followed by pop singer-songwriter Pharrell Williams, '80s favorites The Go-Go's and alt-rockers Band of Horses. The day-long event will also feature Durand Jones & the Indications, The Regrettes, Beach Bunny and Radkey.

With Dave Grohl's barbecue fascination of the last few years, it should come as no surprise that the event will also feature a BBQ competition. In addition, fans will get to celebrate the holiday with a tailgate party, rides and games. All of this comes on the 25th anniversary of the Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album.

The pre-sale starts today (March 3) at 12N ET. General on sale ticketing for DC Jam will start this Friday (March 6) at 10AM ET. Head here for ticket pricing and details. Get all your DC Jam info at the event website.

DC Jam comes as Foo Fighters are working on a new album. They also have started filling in tour dates for 2020 and you can see where they'll be playing this year at this location.

DC Jam