Foo Fighters will take the stage Oct. 6 for their second edition of Cal Jam, but you can't blame the guys for being a little excited about this year's event. In fact, as a bit of a teaser of what's to come, they've decided to have a pop-up event taking place in Hollywood on Aug. 26.

The Hollywood Palladium will play host to the free, all ages show featuring performances by The Holy Shits and Chevy Metal. The latter is Taylor Hawkins' covers band, while the former also has strong ties to Foo Fighters.

For those who attended last year's Cal Jam, one of the main attractions was the Foo Fighters museum, which included photo ops with Dave Grohl's throne and the Foo Fighters' white limo from the video of the same name. Both the throne and the white limo will be on hand for fans to take photos with at the Cal Jam pop-up show. Fans can also take advantage of special merch deals, enjoy food and drink and snag $49 lawn tickets with no service fees courtesy of Harley-Davidson, available exclusively at the pop-up event.

Cal Jam '18 will once again feature Foo Fighters as the headliners on Oct. 6 at San Bernardino's Glen Helen Regional Park. The lineup also includes Iggy Pop with Post Pop Depression, Tenacious D, Garbage, Greta Van Fleet, Silversun Pickups, Manchester Orchestra, The Front Bottoms, Black Mountain, Deer Tick, Gang of Youths, Slaves (UK), Giant in the Trees, Metz, Yungblud, Thunderpussy, Anna Von Hausswolff, Fea, Kingfish and more. In addition, there will be a Friday night (Oct. 5) party on the campgrounds featuring Billy Idol, comedienne Bridget Everett, Morrissey tribute band Mexrrisey and Cosmic Kahuna. For Cal Jam ticketing details, click here.

