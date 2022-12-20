Dave Grohl Teams With Pink for Hanukkah ‘Get the Party Started’ Cover

Dave Grohl has partnered with the singer Pink and the instrumentalist Greg Kurstin for the Foo Fighters bandleader's second "Hanukkah Sessions" video of 2022. It's a performance by the three of Pink's 2001 Linda Perry-penned pop hit, "Get the Party Started."

Grohl, the rock mainstay and former Nirvana drummer, and Kurstin, a member of the group The Bird and the Bee and a Grammy-winning record producer, have together covered songs by Jewish artists over the last two years as part of the Hanukkah Sessions. This December, the performances come from a star-studded surprise Hanukkah show Grohl held at the Los Angeles club Largo on Dec. 5.

Watch the video down toward the bottom of this post.

"One of the music world’s biggest and brightest stars of David, P!nk shows a couple of schmendricks how it's done by joining us for her very own Bat Mitzvah staple 'Get The Party Started!'" Foo Fighters said.

Each year of the Hanukkah Sessions comprises eight videos of cover songs to correspond with the Jewish festival's eight nights. Following the Largo gig, Grohl and Kurstin on Sunday (Dec. 18) shared a video of their version of Blood, Sweat & Tears' "Spinning Wheel" sung by the film director Judd Apatow. The Pink "Get the Party Started" performance followed on Tuesday (Dec. 19). That means fans can expect six more videos from Grohl and Kurstin to close out 2022's Hanukkah Sessions.

Underneath the video with Pink, watch the performance with Apatow. Below those, see the eight videos from Grohl's and Kurstin's 2021 Hanukkah Sessions.

Kurstin x Grohl feat. Pink, "Get the Party Started" (Pink Song) [2022]

Kurstin x Grohl feat. Judd Apatow, "Spinning Wheel" (Blood, Sweat & Tears Cover) [2022]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Rock and Roll All Nite" (KISS Cover) [2021]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Train in Vain" (The Clash Cover) [2021]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Big Shot" (Billy Joel Cover) [2021]

Kurstin x Grohl feat. Violet Grohl, "Take the Box" (Amy Winehouse Cover) [2021]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Jump" (Van Halen Cover) [2021]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Copacabana" (Barry Manilow Cover) [2021]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Blitzkrieg Bop" (Ramones Cover) [2021]

Kurstin x Grohl, "Stay (I Missed You)" (Lisa Loeb Cover) [2021]