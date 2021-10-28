Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly Nominated for 2021 American Music Awards

The nominations for the annual American Music Awards were revealed Thursday morning (Oct. 28), with some familiar faces popping up in the Favorite Rock Artist Category.

Foo Fighters, who returned this year with their Medicine at Midnight album, are the elder statesmen in the category that also includes Machine Gun Kelly, All Time Low and alt-rock favorites AJR and Glass Animals.

In the past, the AMAs have taken grief for pairing rock and pop together in categories and then mostly wedging out the rock acts. But when the 2021 nominations were revealed on Thursday, "rock" had a category all to itself.

MGK enjoyed a solid year, kicking off 2021 with the song "Day Walker" featuring Corpse Husband. He then collaborated with Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn on "Love Race," reteamed with Travis Barker on a cover of Edwyn Collins' "A Girl Like You" and enjoyed success with the single "Papercuts."

All Time Low carried over the success of their 2020 song "Monsters" and added "Once in a Lifetime" to their string of hits earlier this year. AJR meanwhile scored with their single "Way Less Sad" and Glass Animals also carried over some 2020 buzz from "Heat Waves" adding "Tangerine" and "I Don't Wanna Talk" to their radio success.

Even without digging into the rock category, pop fared quite well in the nominations, with Olivia Rodrigo being the top overall nominees with seven nods, closely followed by recent Super Bowl Halftime performer The Weeknd who had six.

Nominees are based on fan interactions through streaming, album sales, song sales and radio play, covering a period from Sept. 25, 2020 through Sept. 23, 2021. The AMA's are entirely voted on by fans and for the first time fans can vote on AMA categories via TikTok by searching "AMAs" in the app.

The 2021 American Music Awards will take place Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and will air at 8PM ET / PT on ABC. You can check out the nominees in all of the categories here.