No Rock Artists Nominated in Five 2020 American Music Awards Pop/Rock Categories

The American Music Awards nominations have been revealed and while there are several categories with "rock" in the name, the rock appears to be missing from this year's ceremony.

There are five Pop/Rock categories, including Favorite Male Artist, Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Duo or Group, Favorite Album and Favorite Song, but each of the categories are filled by pop artists.

Post Malone, who did have some crossover at rock radio this year thanks to his collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne, is up for Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock and for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock for "Circles."

With five categories dedicated to Pop/Rock, might it be time to separate these two genres especially given the one-sided nature of the nominations?

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock perhaps comes a little closer, with Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala and Billie Eilish all up for the honor. See all the "rock" categories for the AMA's listed below.

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Justin Bieber

Post Malone

The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK

Harry Styles “Fine Line”

Taylor Swift “folklore”

The Weeknd “After Hours”

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK

Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”

Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Post Malone “Circles”

Roddy Ricch “The Box”

The Weeknd “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK

Billie Eilish

Tame Impala

twenty one pilots

Pop star The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch lead all nominees with eight nominations apiece, followed by Megan Thee Stallion with five noms. The American Music Awards will take place Sunday, Nov. 22 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.