Wrong Ghost Band Photo Used on AMAs Seating, Fans Call Out ‘Disrespect’

Ghost took home the inaugural Favorite Rock Album honor at the 2022 American Music Awards Sunday night (Nov. 20), but fans have noted what appeared to be a lack of awareness for the act who won the honor. While Tobias Forge's red carpet moment where a photographer referred to him as "Mr. Ghost" has been trending since the weekend on Twitter, another facepalm moment has surfaced as well, with the seating photo used to identify the members of Ghost at the ceremony showing the wrong band.

The seating photo gaff was spotted in a Just Jared photo gallery and soon became fodder for discussion on Reddit, where it was revealed that the photo used to seat Ghost at the ceremony was actually a press photo for the band Love Ghost. a Los Angeles based act.

The responses came quick. One commenter stated, "How do you even mess up this bad, wft?" Another called out the disrespect between the photo gaff as well as the red carpet "Mr. Ghost" shout out, stating, "Wow. Just…wow. They didn’t get the best and the brightest for the AMAs, did they? This is pretty hard to fuck up, but they managed! I think it’s pretty fucking disrespectful reporters didn’t bother to learn the artist name (Mr Ghost!), then get the picture of Ghost so wrong, when imagery is such a huge part of the music. He won his category and they didn’t get anything right. Do better, dumb asses. Sorry. It just irritates me."

Yet another commenter offered a potential reason for the photo gaff, stating, "I'd guess they didn't want the masked pictures and assumed these were them unmasked lmao."

Even though the AMAs happened on Sunday, the outrage over what occurred at the American Music Awards for Forge has continued to be a hot topic on social media, with "Tobias Forge" still trending on Wednesday morning.

Others on Twitter pointed out the fact that Forge actually flew to show up at the ceremony and accept the award even though his category was not included in the television broadcast. See a sampling of tweets calling out the disrespect below.

Ghost were winners of the inaugural Favorite Rock Album category for Impera at the 2022 American Music Awards. The fan-voted honor found Ghost topping 2022 records from Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Machine Gun Kelly and Red Hot Chili Peppers to take home the trophy.