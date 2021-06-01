Foo Fighters Announce First Six Non-Festival Dates of 2021

Foo Fighters are back for 2021! After missing out on their 25th anniversary shows in 2020 and releasing a new album earlier this year, the band is ready to return to touring later this summer.

The group has announced the first six shows of their U.S. touring, which do not include the previously announced headlining festival appearances for Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and BottleRock.

Tickets will go on sale June 4 at 10AM local time for what is being billed as Foo Fighters 25th/26th Anniversary Tour. These stops include Cincinnati, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Bonner Springs, Oklahoma City and Albuquerque, but more dates are expected to follow, which is not a surprise for the oft-touring rockers.

For these upcoming shows, the band Radkey will support Foo Fighters. The band recently were featured in Dave Grohl's What Drives Us documentary about bands touring in vans.

Citi is the official pre-sale credit card of the Foo Fighters Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 1 at 12N ET until Thursday, June 3 at 10PM local time through Citi Entertainment. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com. And stay tuned to the band's website for additional ticketing info and tour date announcements.

Foo Fighters 2021 Tour Dates

July 28 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

July 30 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 3 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Aug. 5 – Bonner Springs, Kan. @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 7 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Zoo Amphitheater

Aug. 9 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

* Radkey supports on all dates