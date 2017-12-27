Every year we lose incredible artists in the music industry to suicide. Over 50% of roadies or other music industry professionals have attempted or considered suicide, and most of them have not sought help. We at Sweet Charity Choir feel that singing can provide light in dark times, and being part of a musical community can change your life.

We want to raise awareness of music support; a charity in the U.K. run by volunteers within the music industry who provide a confidential help line for anyone in the music profession who needs help. This is our way of saying thanks to music support in the U.K. but also to the hundreds of other crisis charities across the world, and their thousands of volunteers.

We also thank the Foo Fighters for creating this incredible song that moved us to try and do something.