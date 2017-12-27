Foo Fighters Praise Sweet Charity Choir for Covering ‘Come Alive’ for Suicide Awareness
Got the post-holiday blues and need something uplifting to get your day started right? We suggest checking out a new cover of the Foo Fighters song "Come Alive" as recently done by the Sweet Charity Choir U.K.
Their performance of the song is a moving one, and gives a fresh spin on a track that initially appeared as an album cut on Foo Fighters 2007 album, Echoes, Silence, Patience and Grace. With lyrics like, "Desperate and meaningless / All filled up with emptiness / Felt like everything was said and done / I lay there in the dark / And I closed my eyes
You saved me the day you came alive," the track is a fitting one for the choir's message of suicide prevention.
"We were moved by the beauty of 'Come Alive' by Foo Fighters and wanted to promote the physical and mental health benefits of singing as well as encouraging those in need to reach out. You have a voice; we are all here to listen," state the Sweet Charity Choir, who add the following commentary at the top of the video:
Every year we lose incredible artists in the music industry to suicide. Over 50% of roadies or other music industry professionals have attempted or considered suicide, and most of them have not sought help. We at Sweet Charity Choir feel that singing can provide light in dark times, and being part of a musical community can change your life.
We want to raise awareness of music support; a charity in the U.K. run by volunteers within the music industry who provide a confidential help line for anyone in the music profession who needs help. This is our way of saying thanks to music support in the U.K. but also to the hundreds of other crisis charities across the world, and their thousands of volunteers.
We also thank the Foo Fighters for creating this incredible song that moved us to try and do something.
Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl noticed the Sweet Charity Choir's video and praised the outfit for their work and usage of the song in a social media posting. "Thank you Sweet Charity Choir & Music Support for such a beautiful rendition of 'Come Alive'...and for making this song of hope even more hopeful. Perfect way to ring in the new year," stated the singer, as seen in the post below.
The clip ends with links to the Music Support and Samaritans USA organizations as well as a Wikipedia link to Suicide Crisis Lines in a number of countries. You can hear the original version of "Come Alive" in the player below.
Foo Fighters, "Come Alive"
