Foo Fighters Reimagine ‘Making a Fire’ + ‘Chasing Birds’ for Record Store Day Black Friday Release

Foo Fighters were a Record Store Day hit back in July when their Hail Satin vinyl release became the top selling RSD album. Now they could be in line for another hot Record Store Day offering as they've just announced a special 7" that features reimagined versions of two songs off their Medicine at Midnight album.

Earlier this summer, the band revealed that they had done a new version of the album hit "Making a Fire" recorded with acclaimed producer Mark Ronson that included contributions from members of the Dap-Kings, the Budos Band, Antibalas, the Tedeschi Trucks Band and more. You can revisit that reimagining in the player provided below.

However, that wasn't the only reimagined track they did, as they also reworked the Medicine at Midnight song "Chasing Birds." For this version, the band called up The Preservation Hall Jazz Band's Ben Jaffe, Charlie Gabriel, Clint Maedgen, Walter Harris, Branden Lewis, Ronnell Johnson and more.

Foo Fighters have a rich history with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, featuring them in the Sonic Highways series and recording with them in the past, so this offers a swinging reunion that should be of interest.

This special 7" vinyl release will be limited to 9500 copies and will be offered as Record Store Day exclusive for their Black Friday promotion on Nov. 26.

Foo Fighters, "Making a Fire" (Mark Ronson Re-Version)