We're all missing shows and live music right now, but we need venues for artists to play once Covid-19 conditions lift. With that in mind, Foo Fighters, Rise Against and a host of other acts across multiple genres will be participating the Save Our Stages (#SOSFEST) Fest, taking place Oct. 16-18.

The three-day virtual music festival is bringing attention to the National Independent Venue Association's campaign to rally relief and advocacy support in order to get a need-based grant program launched to help out many of the music venues that are struggling after seven months without touring shows.

Without financial assistance, 90 percent of independent music venues are currently on the verge of closing forever and they need help during the ongoing pandemic.

In addition to Foo Fighters and Rise Against, the eclectic lineup includes Dave Matthews, Leon Bridges, Demi Lovato, Little Big Town, Miley Cyrus, Portugal. The Man, Reba McEntire, The Roots, The Revivalists, Brittany Howard, Brothers Osborne, Finneas, Jason Mraz, The Lumineers, Macklemore, Nathaniel Rateliff and a number of others, with The Late Late Show band leader Reggie Watts hosting the event. Each of the acts will be playing at some of America's most popular and historic music venues that are currently facing crisis during this time. See the full lineup poster at the bottom of this post.

You can tune in to #SOSFEST for free, and help out in a variety of ways. You can subscribe to the NIVA YouTube Channel (which is hosting the event), set a reminder on the NIVA #SOSFEST channel, tune in Oct. 16-18 to watch the exclusive performances and donate to the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund. You can also help spread the word by RSVPing on social media to the Oct. 16, 17 and 18 performances.

It's also not too late to take action, by sending a message to your local representatives to drive support for government assistance. NIVA already has a letter ready to send if you wish to lend your support.

NIVA Save Our Stage Fest Lineup

NIVA / Save Our Stages Fest