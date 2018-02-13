If you're looking to book travel this summer, you might want to look into Ottawa in July. The lineup for the annual Ottawa Bluesfest has been released, with plenty of rock regulars set to play at Lebreton Flats.

Foo Fighters are top-billed for the long-running festival, which takes place between July 5-15. The band will headline the entertainment on July 10, with support from Greta Van Fleet, Machine Gun Kelly, M. Ward, Catriona Sturton and City Fidelia.

The other major rock day for fans during the run is July 15, the final day of the festival, with Rise Against closing things out. Three Days Grace, Dear Rouge, Chelsea Cutler, Julian Taylor Band, John Nemeth, Animal Confession, Crystal Jyl and the Jacks, Stone Age Man and the Peptides are also part of the July 15 bill.

Other acts of note taking part in the Ottawa Bluesfest include Dave Matthews Band, Shawn Mendes, Bryan Adams, Beck, Brett Eldridge, Rae Sremmurd, Sturgill Simpson, Jethro Tull, The War On Drugs, Courtney Barnett, Shaggy, Chromeo, St. Paul and the Broken Bones, Zed's Dead, Ghostface Killah, Naughty by Nature and many more. See the full lineup and get ticketing details at the Ottawa Bluesfest website.

The pre-sale for this year's event starts this Thursday (Feb. 15) at 10AM with full festival passes, VIP options and age-centric wristbands available.