Foo Fighters continue to add to their musical legacy, which includes the current title for the most No. 1's on Billboard's Rock and Alternative Airplay chart. The group, who already held the title for the most chart-toppers, just added their ninth No. 1 to the list with "Making a Fire" off their Medicine at Midnight album.

The song claimed the top spot, jumping two spots to hit No. 1 for the survey dated for the week of Aug. 28. This marks the band's third straight chart-topper following on the heels of "Shame Shame" (which spent 11 weeks at No. 1) and "Waiting on a War" (which topped the chart for six weeks earlier this spring).

The new total extends their lead to three over Cage the Elephant, Green Day and Twenty One Pilots, who all have six No. 1s on the Rock and Alternative Airplay chart.

It's been a record setting kind of year for Foo Fighters. In July, their Hail Satin disco-inspired EP topped Record Store Day sales. They also tied Cage the Elephant last month for the most Top 10s on the Rock and Alternative Airplay chart with 13 total.

Foo Fighters are currently in the midst of touring in support of the Medicine at Midnight album. See all their current dates and get ticketing info here.

Foo Fighters, "Making a War"