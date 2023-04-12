Foo Fighters Share Teaser Clip + Their Fans Are Freaking Out

Following a series of show announcements over the last few weeks, Foo Fighters have shared a teaser clip on their social media and their fans are freaking out.

To be clear, we have no idea what the post means, but they're definitely up to something. The post has a white background with faint gray text that reads, "Are you thinking what I'm thinking?" A 13-second snippet of audio plays, and then the text disappears at the end.

The rockers already have 25 performances scheduled for 2023, with some being festival appearances and others being headlining shows, located in the U.S., Europe, Japan, Brazil, Germany and Canada (get tickets here). So while it's possible that the teaser is for an impending tour announcement, it wouldn't be much of a surprise.

We also still don't know who will fill in for the late Taylor Hawkins on the drums during their upcoming shows. It was rumored that Pearl Jam and Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron was going to step in, but the rocker denied the claims on social media last month, so we're back to square one. Could that be what the band's post was teasing?

Some of their fans seem to think that the clip was promoting upcoming new music, which is also possible, considering Foos shared a statement in January assuring that they're going to continue forward as a band, and their last album Medicine at Midnight came out in 2021.

Others have taken their theories a step further, asserting that the drumming in the audio clip sounds like Dave Grohl. Check out the clip and see some responses below.

"Really getting 'Alone + East Target' massive-room reverb and hard-beat vibes from the drumming. Sounds like Dave," someone wrote on Reddit.

"That could be," another individual added. "It might be that I'm just hearing what I want to hear, now that I'm listening to it again and trying to picture it being Dave. Something about that quick double-tap at the end of the clip just screamed Taylor to me. Taylor was always punctuating his fills with those little double-taps (sorry, not a drummer, so I'm bad at describing it)."