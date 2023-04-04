Foo Fighters' first shows back since the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins will include a special club gig at the 450-person capacity The Atlantis.

The new Washington, D.C., venue next door to the U.S. capital city's iconic 9:30 Club aims to recapture that venue's original layout and atmosphere.

This week, Rolling Stone reported about the intimate Foo Fighters concert, which will inaugurate a string of shows at The Atlantis through the summer. Foo Fighters play The Atlantis on May 30, which is the 9:30 Club's 44th anniversary, per venue owner I.M.P.

But it's not yet known who will take up the drum throne for Hawkins, though rumors about the replacement abound. Last year, Foo Fighters held star-studded tributes for Hawkins in Los Angeles and London. The drummer is survived by his wife, Alison, and their children, Oliver Shane, Annabelle and Everleigh.

Foo Fighters to Headline in 2023

At the start of the year, Foo Fighters made good on a promise to fans, announcing gigs after releasing a statement last December that said they'd move forward after the March 2022 death of Hawkins at age 50.

READ MORE: Your 2023 Rock Festival Guide

"Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were — and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward," they wrote.

Foo Fighters added, "We also know that you, the fans, meant as much to Taylor as he meant to you. And we know that when we see you again — and we will soon — he'll be there in spirit with all of us every night."

Are you ready to catch a Foo Fighters show near you soon? Because it's about time to rock out with the Dave Grohl-led group when they play concerts across the U.S. and elsewhere this spring and summer.

Get Foo Fighters tickets here. See the tour dates below.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

May 26 – Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

May 28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 30 – Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

June 2 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 4 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amp.

June 18 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

July 8 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Quebec Festival

July 12 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bluesfest

July 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Harley-Davidson Fest

July 29 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock

Aug. 11-13 – San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands

Sept. 3 – Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen

Sept. 9 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town

Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea.Hear.Now

Sept. 21 – Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life