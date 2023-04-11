Foo Fighters Announce Six More 2023 U.S. Headlining Shows

Foo Fighters have just announced six more 2023 U.S. headlining shows that will take place in August, September and October.

Following the death of Taylor Hawkins in March of 2022, Foo Fighters held two tribute concerts in his honor. But their first scheduled performance as a band since his death will take place next month at a pavilion in New Hampshire. They have a handful of other festival appearances booked throughout the year, as well as some shows in Europe, Japan, Brazil and North America. One of the U.S. dates will see the band play a 450-capacity club to commemorate its grand opening.

The six newly-announced shows will take place in Washington, Utah, Nevada, Virginia, Arizona and Texas throughout August, September and October. The Breeders will open during the Washington, Utah, Nevada and Virginia shows. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10AM local time.

See their full list of 2023 tour dates, including both festival appearances and headlining shows, below, and get tickets to see Foo Fighters here. We still have no word on who will play drums for the group in place of Hawkins, but it appears we'll find out soon enough.

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

May 26 – Boston, Mass. @ Boston Calling

May 28 – Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple

May 30 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

June 2 – Nurburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 4 – Nurnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 14 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

June 16 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amp.

June 18 – Manchester, Tenn. @ Bonnaroo

July 8 - Quebec City, Quebec @ Festival D'Ete De Quebec

July 12 – Ottawa, Ontario @ Bluesfest

July 15 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Harley-Davidson fest

July 29 – Niigata Prefecture, Japan @ Fuji Rock

Aug. 4 — Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena*

Aug. 8 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre*

Aug. 10 — Stateline, Nev. @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s*

Aug. 11-13 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Outside Lands

Sept. 3 – Aspen, Colo. @ Jazz Aspen

Sept. 9 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ The Town

Sept. 17 – Asbury Park, N.J. @ Sea.Hear.Now

Sept. 19 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach*

Sept. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Louder Than Life

Oct. 1 - Dana Point, Calif. @ Ohana Festival

Oct. 3 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater*

Oct. 5 — El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center*

* = Newly announced