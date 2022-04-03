Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy at 2022 Awards

Foo Fighters have taken home the trophy for Best Rock Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards for "Waiting on a War."

There were some big names nominated for the award in this category, including Mammoth WVH with the song "Distance," " Paul McCartney's "Find My Way," Kings of Leon's "The Bandit" and Weezer's "All My Favorite Songs."

Both Mammoth WVH and Foo Fighters' nominations came with a bit of a sting. "Distance" was written by Wolfgang Van Halen for his father, the late legendary Eddie Van Halen, who died in October of 2020. The band debuted the song, which was their very first official release, a few weeks after his passing. Foo Fighters, on the other hand, just lost their shining drummer Taylor Hawkins on March 25, just prior to a festival performance they were scheduled to play.

It's important to note that Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance are two separate categories. The difference is that Song Awards are given to those who wrote the song, whereas Performance Awards are given to the musicians who played the song. Check out who took home the award for Best Rock Performance here.

Congrats to Foo Fighters for taking home the Grammy for Best Rock Song. See other rock and metal category winners here.

Best Rock Song

Weezer / "All My Favorite Songs"

Kings of Leon / "The Bandit"

Mammoth WVH / "Distance"

Paul McCartney / "Find My Way"

WINNER - Foo Fighters / "Waiting on a War"