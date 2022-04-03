Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Performance Grammy at 2022 Awards

The winner of the 2022 Grammy Award for Best Rock Performance has gone to Foo Fighters for their song, "Making A Fire."

This year's category was stacked with healthy competition and all of the nominees — AC/DC, Black Pumas, Chris Cornell, Deftones and Foo Fighters — were also up for awards in other categories, increasing the chances of taking home one of those coveted, iconic golden gramophones.

As much as there is good cause for celebration, this year's Best Rock Performance category comes with pangs of sorrow, both old and new. Soundgarden legend Chris Cornell, who died in 2017, received a posthumous nomination and, on March 25, news of the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, of nominee Foo Fighters, sent a shockwave throughout the world of music.

This year, in regards to heavy music, awards are being doled out for Best Rock Performance, Best Metal Performance, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Album. Traditionally, the difference between the Performance and Song categories pertains to the individuals who played on the recordings and the songwriters, independently. In rock and metal, it's more common for the songwriters to also be the performing musicians, but this is not regularly the case for other genres of music.

Congrats to Foo Fighters on securing a Grammy win for Best Rock Performance! See other rock and metal category winners here.

Best Rock Performance

AC/DC, "Shot in the Dark"

Black Pumas, "Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)"

Chris Cornell, "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Deftones, "Ohms"

WINNER - Foo Fighters, "Making a Fire"

