The concert industry has taken a huge hit during the global pandemic and while you may still see some of your favorite bands doing things online, those who help bring live music to you year round could definitely use your help. For the Nomads is a fundraiser organized by touring crew member Frank Fanelli who has gathered numerous acts to provide items for silent auction that will aid touring crew members in need during this period of shutdown for the touring industry.

"It was born as a necessary reaction to these circumstances out of everyone's control to mitigate the toll it has taken on the touring industry," states the For the Nomads website. It initially started as a GoFundMe campaign (which is still up and running here), but has morphed into a major campaign with the silent auction component now added.

Fanelli says, "As I strongly encourage fans to continue streaming music, and buying new merch from your favorite artists due to cancelations, I’m also giving you an option to help out the crew members and roadies that help bring the shows you love to every city you see these bands in."

Among the acts who have contributed items for the auction are Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack and CC, Beartooth, Ice Nine Kills, Miss May I, Hawthorne Heights, Sylar, The Browning, The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad, Fear Factory's Burton C. Bell, Pennywise's Fletcher Dragge and Randy Bradbury, Emmure's Frankie Palmeri and Josh Travis, Fit for an Autopsy's Joe Bad and Tim Howley, Helmet's Page Hamilton, CKY's Jess Margera and many more.

For the Nomads website is up here, with an explanation if other artists wish to get involved by donating items. As for the For the Nomads' silent auction, see what's currently available here. According to the For the Nomads' GoFundMe page, over $47,000 of a proposed $50,000 had been raised at press time.

For The Nomads Silent Auction Trailer