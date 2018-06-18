Trouble continues to follow former 3 Doors Down bassist Todd Harrell, who was arrested Friday in his St. Martin, Miss. home for drugs and weapons charges.

According to the Associated Press, Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell stated that they were responding to an alarm when they arrived. The bassist's wife told deputies that they had been arguing and that it had turned physical. While at the house, deputies saw drugs and guns in the home and they obtained a search warrant before Harrell was arrested.

Harrell is facing a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and domestic violence simple assault.

In 2013, 3 Doors Down suspended Harrell from the band following criminal charges filed in an automobile accident. The following year, the band extended Harrell's suspension indefinitely following another DUI charge. Harrell spent two years in prison for his role in causing a deadly 2013 crash in Nashville.

Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez talked with 3 Doors Down in 2016 about the situation with Harrell. Singer Brad Arnold told her, "For us, he was more than our bandmate, he's our brother. I've known Todd for a lot longer than we've been in the band together ... We'll never turn our back on him. He's definitely got his things to face right now. And [our song] 'Fell From the Moon' is sort of about him, just of how you can have everything going your way and it can all fall apart." See the discussion below.

3 Doors Down have continued with Justin Biltonen handling bass duties since 2013. He made his first full-length studio album appearance on 2016's Us and the Night album.