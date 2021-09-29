Former Steel Panther Bassist Lexxi Foxx Forms New Band

Former Steel Panther bassist Lexxi Foxx, whose real name is Travis Haley, has formed a new band called Hollywood Gods N' Monsters.

Haley left Steel Panther earlier this year in July. The announcement came from a statement on the band's website, along with a tribute video on their YouTube channel.

"He started his side business, 'Sexy Lexxi’s Prettiest Pets,' to bring in money for Botox during the lockdown. But something miraculous happened. He realized that his love for making pets pretty was greater than his love for being pretty himself. Lexxi discovered a greater love. Possibly, the greatest love of all," they wrote.

Well — it appears that wasn't the case as Haley is now part of Hollywood Gods N' Monsters with his longtime friend and MTV star Diggity Dave.

“I am very proud of what I've accomplished with my other band," Haley said in a press release. "Nothing can take away the memories and the camaraderie that existed for all those years, but I just felt it was time for something new. When I heard this music, I knew this was the group of friends and the music I wanted to collaborate on.”

“This is original stuff we're creating, and it's a living, breathing history of music. We equate it to what DJs are doing, but in the form of a full band smashing together the songs every generation has grown up with," Dave added.

“What other band is mixing the '70s band Chic with Queen, Aerosmith, Sugarhill Gang, Blondie and DMX?" he continued. “Also, kids want to see rock stars again... larger-than-life entities on stage that mirror the atmosphere. Think of us as a bigass American jukebox, where all the records in it have melted together.”

Haley and Dave are joined in the group by guitarist Brian Jennings, drummer Danny Parker and singer 7even.

In early September, Steel Panther guitarist Satchel discussed Haley's departure from the group, assuring that they didn't fire him, but that he made the decision to leave on his own.

"Nobody wanted him to quit, including a lot of fans. I'm sure a lot of fans are very sad that he left. But he's the guy who left the band. I think he's got his own things he's dealing with, and he just wanted to go and do that," the rocker remarked in conversation with the 2020'd Podcast.