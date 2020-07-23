Four More AC/DC Jigsaw Puzzles Coming This Fall

For those about to rock an AC/DC jigsaw puzzle in September, we salute you, but you should make space for more AC/DC jigsaw puzzles to come. It was recently revealed that Zee Production would roll out four AC/DC "rock saws" in September, but an additional four puzzles will follow in October.

The latest AC/DC albums to get the jigsaw treatment will be Black Ice, Highway to Hell, If You Want Blood and Let There Be Rock, with each of the 500-piece puzzles featuring the album artwork arriving on Oct. 9. The company is also serving up a 1000-piece Highway to Hell puzzle on Sept. 18.

The new puzzles come just a month after fans have pieced together the puzzles for High Voltage, For Those About to Rock, Blow Up Your Video and Ballbreaker.

Zee Productions have been rolling out a line of rock and metal-centric jigsaw puzzles, dubbed Rock Saws, over the last year with fans snapping up puzzles tied to Metallica, Rush, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Slayer and Motorhead so far.

Pre-orders for each of the four new puzzles can be made here.

