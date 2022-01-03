Fozzy Drummer Frank Fontsere Exits Band, Replacement Named

Fozzy will be minus a longtime familiar face when they return to the stage this year. Longtime drummer Frank "Bud" Fontsere has exited the band after two decades of service in the group. However, as the new year kicks off, Fozzy have moved quickly to find his replacement.

In a social media posting, the group reveals:

After almost 2 decades, Frank Fontsere is stepping down as the drummer of Fozzy to focus on his family and other projects. We wish him nothing but the best and thank him for his years of maximum rock! However, we are SO excited to announce that after an extensive audition process, our good friend Grant Brooks is the new drummer for Fozzy!! We are stoked to unleash the pure energy & talent that Grant brings to the band and we are ready to EXPLODE in 2022 ... as we look forward to the BIGGEST year in our history! Love you guys and see you soon! - Chris, Rich, Billy & PJ.

Fontsere was one of Fozzy's original members, having been with Chris Jericho and guitarist Rich Ward since their 1999 beginning. He's played on their previous seven studio albums. It is not known if he will have contributions on the upcoming 2022 album Boombox or where Brooks spent time behind the kit for the next album.

Fozzy are expected to return to the road in March, first taking part in Chris Jericho's Rock 'n' Wrestling Rager at Sea in mid-March before kicking off a U.S. tour on March 31 in Detroit that will keep the band on the road through mid-May. See all dates and get ticketing information here.