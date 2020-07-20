Fozzy Reschedule U.S. Tour for Fall 2020

Fozzy are determined to play their "Save the World" U.S. shows, now rescheduling the run yet again for the fall. The trek was initially set for April and May, then moved the first time to July, August and September and now the run is set to take place in October and November.

Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho states, "Just know that we have been in intense discussions with all of the local promoters involved and we promise these shows will all be following ALL health and safety guidelines established by each governing municipality ... and we are strong encouraging everybody to wear a mask!" The singer adds that he was make masks "mandatory," if not for the fact that he's "not a state governor."

The tour, when it finally gets underway, will be in support of Fozzy's next studio album, which is now expected to arrive in 2021. The band has already enjoyed some success with the lead single, "Nowhere to Run," which has been a Top 10 rock radio hit.

Through Fire, Royal Bliss, Zero Theorem and Black Satellite will be part of the run, and tickets purchased for the original scheduled shows will be honored at the new dates. Those seeking refunds may do so at the point of purchase. Ticketing info may be found here.

Fozzy 2020 "Save the World" U.S. Tour Dates

Oct. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees

Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Oct. 5 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck

Oct. 8 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove

Oct. 9 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

Oct. 10 - Waupaca, Wis. @ Indiana Crossing Casino

Oct. 11 - Kansasville, Wisc. @ 1175

Oct. 12 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note

Oct. 15 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Iron Works

Oct. 16 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

Oct. 17 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance

Oct. 18 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club

Oct. 19 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage

Oct. 22 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Oct. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at The Intersection

Oct. 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

Oct. 25 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi

Oct. 26 - Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater

Nov. 12 - Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room

Nov. 13 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's

Nov. 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester

Nov. 19 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbird's

Nov. 20 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's

Nov. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground

Nov. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan

