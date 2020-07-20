Fozzy Reschedule U.S. Tour for Fall 2020
Fozzy are determined to play their "Save the World" U.S. shows, now rescheduling the run yet again for the fall. The trek was initially set for April and May, then moved the first time to July, August and September and now the run is set to take place in October and November.
Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho states, "Just know that we have been in intense discussions with all of the local promoters involved and we promise these shows will all be following ALL health and safety guidelines established by each governing municipality ... and we are strong encouraging everybody to wear a mask!" The singer adds that he was make masks "mandatory," if not for the fact that he's "not a state governor."
The tour, when it finally gets underway, will be in support of Fozzy's next studio album, which is now expected to arrive in 2021. The band has already enjoyed some success with the lead single, "Nowhere to Run," which has been a Top 10 rock radio hit.
Through Fire, Royal Bliss, Zero Theorem and Black Satellite will be part of the run, and tickets purchased for the original scheduled shows will be honored at the new dates. Those seeking refunds may do so at the point of purchase. Ticketing info may be found here.
Fozzy 2020 "Save the World" U.S. Tour Dates
Oct. 3 - Dallas, Texas @ Trees
Oct. 4 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
Oct. 5 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck
Oct. 8 - Lincoln, Neb. @ Royal Grove
Oct. 9 - Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood
Oct. 10 - Waupaca, Wis. @ Indiana Crossing Casino
Oct. 11 - Kansasville, Wisc. @ 1175
Oct. 12 - Harrison, Ohio @ Blue Note
Oct. 15 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Iron Works
Oct. 16 - Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall
Oct. 17 - Poughkeepsie, N.Y. @ The Chance
Oct. 18 - Lancaster, Pa. @ Chameleon Club
Oct. 19 - Baltimore, Md. @ Soundstage
Oct. 22 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Oct. 23 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Elevation at The Intersection
Oct. 24 - Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
Oct. 25 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi-Fi
Oct. 26 - Belvidere, Ill. @ Apollo Theater
Nov. 12 - Angola, Ind. @ Eclectic Room
Nov. 13 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Nov. 15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Jergel's
Nov. 16 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester
Nov. 19 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Songbird's
Nov. 20 - Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capone's
Nov. 21 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Underground
Nov. 22 - Nashville, Tenn. @ The Cowan
