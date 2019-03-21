My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero has toiled in several projects over the years, but he's ready to reveal his new group. Frank Iero and the Future Violents just unleashed their new video for "Young and Doomed," the lead single from their forthcoming album Barriers.

The clip for the raucous track finds the five-piece outfit performing while often being shot in silhouette or shadowed partially by projected imagery. Joining Iero in the band are Evan Nestor, Matt Armstrong, Tucker Rule and Kayleigh Goldsworthy. Take a look at the Steve Pedulla-directed video, which also features childhood photos of the band members, in the player above.

For Iero, this is the continuation of his solo career, having previously released recorded under the monikers Frank Iero and the Cellabration and Frank Iero and Patience. “I never expected to do one solo record in my lifetime, let alone three," states Iero. "Every time I start a new record, I say to myself ‘This is it. This is the end. This is the last one.’ It got me thinking about how we set up these obstacles around ourselves. Sometimes they’re for protection and sometimes they’re to keep people out, and sometimes we even set them up so that we fail and we find solace in that failure. But whenever I find something that scares the shit out of me, that’s when I know I have to do it! And so these songs are about experiences that were either walls I wanted to break down or walls that I’d built up around myself in order to protect myself. But these songs were also things that I’d never attempted before but had always wanted to try.”

The Barriers album is on track for a May 31 street date, and fans can now get the "Young and Doomed" single via digital service providers and streaming services. “Barriers is a record that I still can’t believe I made and I’m so incredibly proud of it,” Iero reflects. “I can’t wait for other people to be shocked and appalled and inspired by it. Hopefully it scares the shit out of them.” To check out the artwork and track listing for the new album, take a look below.

In other news, Iero and the Future Violents are starting the touring support for their new album. They're currently on tour with Taking Back Sunday and have headlining dates and a number of festival appearances running from late spring into early summer. See all of their stops listed below.

Frank Iero and the Future Violents, Barriers Artwork + Track Listing

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1. A New Day's Coming

2. Young and Doomed

3. Fever Dream

4. The Host

5. Basement Eyes

6. Ode to Destruction

7. The Unfortunate

8. Moto-Pop

9. Medicine Square Garden

10. No Love

11. Police Police

12. Great Party

13. Six Feet Down Under

14. 24k Lush

Frank Iero and the Future Violents Tour Dates

With Taking Back Sunday

March 25 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 26 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

March 28 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

March 29 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

March 30 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

March 31 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

April 1 - Lubbock, Texas @ Charley B's

April 3 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 4 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

April 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Marquee Theater

April 6 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

April 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

April 9 - Bakersfield, Calif. @ 1933 Event Center

April 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

April 12 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium

April 13 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield

April 14 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Warfield

Headlining

April 24 - Lima, Peru @ CC Festiva

April 26 - Santiago, Chile @ Club Subterraneo

April 27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ El Teatrito

April 28 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Fabrique Club

May 1 - Monterrey, Mexico @ Cafe Iguana

May 2 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Sala

May 29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry

May 30 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

May 31 - Hamden, Ct. @ The Ballroom at the Outer Space

June 1 - Pawtucket, R.I. @ The Met

June 2 - Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall

June 4 - Harrisburg, Pa. @ The Capitol Room at The Harrisburg

June 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

June 6 - Detroit, Mich. @ El Club

June 7 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogarts

June 8 - Louisville, Ky. @ Mercury Ballroom

June 10 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West

June 11 - Birmingham, Ala. @ Saturn

June 13 - Tampa, Fla. @ The Crowbar

June 14 - Orlando, Fla. @ The Social

June 15 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ 1904 Music Hall

June 16 - Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

June 18 - Charlotte, N.C. @ Amos Southend

June 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Elevation 27

June 21 - Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

June 22 - New York, N.Y. @ Rocks Off Cruise

Festivals

June 29 - Atlantic City, N.J. @ Atlantic City Beach [Warped Tour]

July 5 - Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic @ [Rock for People]

July 13 - Upcote Farm, U.K. @ [2000 Trees]

July 18 - Patchogue, N.Y. @ [Great South Bay Music Festival]

July 21 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater [Warped Tour]