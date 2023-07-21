Frank Iero has publicly called out LEGO and the company's lawyers over what he says are legal demands that have been issued to the record label (Fantasy Records) to take down the L.S. Dunes music video for "Grey Veins," which prominently features the use of LEGO pieces to help drive the storyline.

The video itself (which can be viewed further down the page), features a mix of LEGO and live action with Iero and the other members of the band decked out in mock military garb, station behind a command centers in different sections of a massive robot that LEGO people work together to assemble. A monster comes to destroy the city and the LEGO people who inhabit it and the robot does its best to fend off the attacker, vanquishing the foe with the use of a keytar that zaps it with electricity.

And LEGO wants it taken down, for whatever reason.

Voicing his frustration on Twitter, Iero notes his lifelong love of LEGO. He's a card-carrying LEGO VIP member and has even taken his family on vacation to LEGOLAND.

He writes,

Dear Lego, why are you having your lawyers call my record label and demand we take down the L.S. Dunes music video we made for our song Grey Veins? As a card carrying Lego VIP and lifelong creator and builder I am hurt and wildly confused. I have spent more hours than I can calculate, not to mention thousand upon thousands of dollars over the years, buying and building your sets as a child, a teenager, a semi-adult, and now as a dad who builds with his son. An eleven year old who loves Legos more than anyone I have ever met. My family and I have vacationed at Legoland and my other band has been voted into your Lego Ideas program by 10k supporters as a potential future build set. I love your company because you gave us bricks and taught us we didn't have to accept the world as it was, we could see what was possible and build it ourselves. I have taken that inspiration and created a universe of my own and now you want to squash it, why? Let Creators Create. Have your people stop calling my people. Spread kindness, spready the creativity, spread the word. Leggo My Lego. KTF 🖤 xofrnk

READ MORE: How (Don't Call 'Em a Supergroup) L.S. Dunes Saved Its Own Members' Lives

Regarding his "other band" (My Chemical Romance), Iero references a moment from 2021 where there was a proposal as part of an ongoing campaign to bring new conceptual LEGO builds to life to manufacture a set based on My Chem's iconic "Welcome To The Black Parade" music video.

We'll keep an eye on things to see how this situation develops.

In the meantime, you can catch L.S. Dunes on tour right now as they support last year's debut album Past Lives.

L.S. Dunes, "Grey Veins" Music Video