Frank Iero’s Shirt Honors Texas Shooting Victims at My Chemical Romance Show

Though they may be on the other side of the world, news of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting reached My Chemical Romance in time for guitarist Frank Iero to fashion a shirt to pay his respects onstage.

The guitarist donned a shirt that simply read, "19 Kids, 2 Adults," commenting on the death toll amassed when 18-Year-Old Salvador Ramos entered the Uvalde school. While many other of Iero's peers commented on social media, the guitarist let his clothing do the talking as he performed onstage at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin, Ireland.

Iero had posted photos of the kids who were killed in Tuesday's tragic shooting to his Instagram stories, while concluding the post with a message stating, "My son is 10. This disgusting insanity needs to stop. My heart is shattered for the families. How can this continue to happen without any attempt at real change?"

This is not the only fashion statement made by the band so far on the European leg of their reunion tour. Earlier in the run, singer Gerard Way was seen wearing a white, blood-splattered suit.

Death has sadly had a hand in the tour though it's barely a week old. Last Saturday (May 21), police were called to investigate after a dead body was discovered in a parked car at one of the lots being used for My Chem's Milton Keynes Bowl shows. Police had stated that it was "an unexplained, non-suspicious death in Milton Keynes," adding, "As such, it is not being treated as a crime.”

In addition, the band has been honoring My Chemical Romance fans who were no longer with us by sharing their names in a fan-created flag that was passed on to the group.

The tour has been more than recognition of deathly moments however. Fans have been treated almost nightly to new surprises in the group's setlists. So far, the songs "Tomorrow's Money" and "Mastas of Ravenkroft" have received their live debuts (along with the current single "The Foundations of Decay"), and tracks such as "It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Deathwish" and "Headfirst for Halos" among others have returned to sets after lengthy layoffs.

My Chemical Romance will continue their European tour through a June 18 finale in Bonn, Germany, next hitting the stage in the U.S. on Aug. 20 in Oklahoma City. See all their scheduled dates and get ticketing info here.