Rockers Discuss Gun Violence in Wake of Texas Elementary School Mass Shooting

Rock and metal musicians are responding to the deadly shooting that took place at a Texas elementary school in Uvalde yesterday (May 24) and left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Salvador Ramos, the 18-year-old assailant, was involved in a domestic dispute with his grandmother, which ended in a gun fatality. He then proceeded to enter Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the school's occupants. The gunman exchanged fire with first responders (local law enforcement, school officers and state troopers) and was ultimately shot dead once officers breached the barricaded classroom where the massacre further unfolded.

As reported by NPR, the Uvalde massacre was the 27th school shooting in the United States in 2022, which is an average of more than one per week and comes just 10 days after a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York where a gunman intentionally killed 10 people and targeted Black individuals in particular.

In response to another deadly gun attack on school grounds, which called to mind the late 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 were killed in addition to six adults, musicians have been discussing the tragedy on social media.

