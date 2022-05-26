My Chemical Romance are finally back out on the road and realizing their long-awaited reunion tour, but the return to the stage with the band is extra sweet for guitarist Frank Iero who reveals he had some doubts about his future after a 2021 accident left him with a broken wrist.

In a recent Instagram post, Iero reflected on his return to the stage, revealing the serious doubts he had about his recovery after undergoing a pair of surgeries.

"6 months ago I had my second surgery to remove a spanning plate and 8 screws from my right wrist after falling from a ladder and breaking it in 10 places. If I’m being honest, between this new injury and the tear in my shoulder from my Australian accident I truly didn’t know if I would ever be able to play guitar again…but I never let those words come out of my mouth," explained the musician.

"Since that surgery I have recorded a new mychem song, a full length with a new band that will probably be announced in the next few months, and played sold out stadiums with some of my best friends in the entire world," he added, before concluding with an inspirational message, "Nothing worth doing is easy, but anything is possible. Thank you for my dreams come true. Keep the faith, sometimes it’s all we got."

Iero revealed the accident that caused his recent surgeries in August of 2021, stating on Instagram, "Ok so this isn't ideal... but this weekend I fell off a ladder and broke my right wrist and sprained my left. I figured this was the easiest way to let everyone know why it's hard to return emails and texts." The message included a photo of both arms and wrists wrapped to stabilize the injuries.

My Chemical Romance will continue their European tour through a June 18 finale in Bonn, Germany, next hitting the stage in the U.S. on Aug. 20 in Oklahoma City. See all their scheduled dates and get ticketing info here.