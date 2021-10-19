Fred Durst Polling Fans About Dropping Full New Limp Bizkit Album

There is absolutely more new music coming from Limp Bizkit beyond the "Dad Vibes" single, that much is certain. But what will come next? In an Instagram Story post, frontman Fred Durst is polling fans in regards to that very question, asking if the nu-metal giants should drop another new song or just release all 12 songs at once.

The long-awaited successor to 2011's Gold Cobra seems to be coming closer to a full release, though, when Bizkit teased that a wealth of new music was imminent, they never settled on a firm release date or even offered a window of time this could all be happening other than that it would be "soon."

In the Instagram Story video clip, Durst, who was driving in his car, asked, "Should I drop a new song? Maybe 'Turn It Up, Bitch' or 'Goodbye'? Hmm, or should I just drop the whole new album, all 12 songs? What do you think?"

View a screenshot from the clip below.

Unsurprisingly, the results of the poll (still ongoing as of the time this story was published) skewed heavily in favor of Limp Bizkit dropping the entire record, opposed to just one new song as the band finds themselves back on top after a viral performance at Lollapalooza earlier this year where Durst debuted his new look to coincide with "Dad Vibes." Their song sales even doubled after that festival show.

Fred Durst Polls Fans About Next Limp Bizkit New Music Drop

Instagram: freddurst