Fredrik Thordendal Returns to Meshuggah, Band Begins Recording Ninth Album

Fredrik Thordendal has returned to Meshuggah after a four-year absence from the band. Meshuggah have also confirmed they’ve returned to the studio, adding that Scar Symmetry’s Per Nilsson will no longer tour with the Swedish extremists.

Thordendal worked on a few projects during his absence from Meshuggah, including playing bass on Grant the Sun’s Sylvain EP and guitar on Jakub Zytecki’s Nothing Lasts, Nothing’s Lost. With Meshuggah’s ninth full-length album on the way, Thordendal his resumed his place on the axe, ready to give fans their first taste of new Meshuggah since 2016’s The Violent Sleep of Reason.

Meshuggah write:

Things are happening. As some of you figured out we have entered Sweetspot Studio and have begun recording a new album. *Spoiler* There will be distortion and kicks. Also we have other news. We are releasing Per Nilsson back into the wild to roam free in any way he sees fit. It has been a true privilege and honor to share the stage with Per and even more importantly we have made a great friend through our travels. Per. We thank you. You are a formidable human being!! So why are we releasing Per back into a more stable habitat you ask? The answer is simple. Fredrik will be back for lead work on the album as well as touring going forward. In other words. The Band is back together. In full effect.

Meshuggah have 2021 tour dates booked across Europe late in the year. Check out those gigs with openers Zeal & Ardor below.

Meshuggah 2021 European Tour Dates:

11/19 - Vienna, AUT – Arena

11/20 - Munich, GER – Tonhalle

11/22 - Lyon, FRA – Le Transbordeur

11/23 - Wiesbaden, GER – Schlachthof

11/25 - Tilburg, NET – 013

11/26 - Esch-sur-Alzette, LUX – Rockhal

11/27 - Lille, FRA – L’Aeronef

11/28 - Paris, FRA – L’Olympia

11/30 - MIlan, ITA – Alcataraz

12/01 - Zurich, SWI – Samsung Hall

12/02 - Leipzig, GER – Haus Auensee

12/03 - Oberhausen, GER – Ruhrpott Metal Meeting

12/05 - Bristol, UK – O2 Academy

12/06 - Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

12/08 - Manchester, UK – Academy

12/09 - Nottingham, UK – Rock City

12/11 - Brussels, BEL – Ancienne Belgique

12/12 - Berlin, GER – Columbiahalle

12/13 - Hamburg, GER – Große Freiheit

03/06/22 - London, UK – Royal Albert Hall