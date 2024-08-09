Meshuggah vocalist Jens Kidman roars on "The Last Ballad of Damrod," the first original song off The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two soundtrack. It was composed by Emmy-Award winner Bear McCreary and also features metal drummer Gene Hoglan (Dethklok, Dark Angel, ex-Testament, ex-Death).

Don't let the title deceive you — this is not some sappy ballad. Not even close.

Pounding tribal drums and battle-cry horns help this cinematic symphonic offering conjure instant visuals in your head as Damrod, a murderous troll, gets hungry and starts severing limbs, snapping bones and consuming meat.

Kidman's agonized howl is the perfect accompaniment to such carnivorous violence, too.

Of the song, McCreary states,

When I first glimpsed Damrod, the murderous troll in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two, I knew immediately I had to call Jens Kidman. The aggressive frontman of

Meshuggah, Jens put a searing brand on ‘The Last Ballad of Damrod’ with his blistering vocal performance. I am exhilarated to team up with Roadrunner Records, home to some of my favorite bands of all time like Gojira and Slipknot, to bring our song to the world. My collaboration with Jens, alongside virtuoso drummer Gene Hoglan, on ‘The Last Ballad of Damrod,’ offers an introduction to my exploration of the darker recesses of J.R.R. Tolkien’s legendarium and sets the stage for the rest of the sweeping score to come.

Listen to "The Last Ballad of Damrod" below and learn more about the upcoming season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power further down the page.

Brear McCreary, "The Last Ballad of Damrod" ft. Jens Kidman (Meshuggah)

In humid mold, Troll sits alone—

No friend or kin to call his own.

Troll gnaws on skins;

Raw shanks and shins;

Rips meat from reeking dragon bone.

His reeking dragon bone. With laughter deep and throaty groan,

He rises from his seat of stone

From darkened cave

A bloodlust crave

Set loose upon the hills to roam,

Far on the hills to roam. Snap go the bones (Snap! Snap!)

Crunch go the teeth! (Crunch! Crunch!)

Troll cracking spines (Crack! Crack!)

Beneath his feet! (Crunch! Crunch!) Now the battle horn has blown,

From final fight he has been shown

To darkened cave

A bloodless grave

He sits with heart, a hardened stone.

His heart of hardened stone. In humid mold, Troll sits alone—

Rips meat from reeking dragon bone.

Troll gnaws on skins;

Raw shanks and shins;

No friend or kin to call his own.

No friend to call his own. Snap go the bones (Snap! Snap!)

Crunch go the teeth! (Crunch! Crunch!)

Troll cracking spines (Crack! Crack!)

Beneath his feet! (Crunch! Crunch!) Snap go the bones (Snap! Snap!)

Crunch go the teeth! (Crunch! Crunch!)

Troll cracking spines (Crack! Crack!)

Beneath his feet! (Crunch! Crunch!) Troll turns foe flesh to meat

About The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two

Season Two of the Amazon Prime Video TV show debuts on Aug. 29, while the soundtrack will be released the week prior on Aug. 23.

The Lords of the Rings: The Rings of Power is based off the appendices of the fantasy novels written by J.R.R. Tolkien and also popularized through The Lords of the Rings film series directed by Peter Jackson.