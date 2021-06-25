What looks to be a very busy year for From Ashes to New is kicking off with the release of their Quarantine Chronicles Vol. 1 EP and a new collaboration featuring Hollywood Undead's Johnny 3 Tears on a track called "Bulletproof."

The reworked track is a catchy one with an ebb and flow beat that should instigate an unconscious head nod as it rolls along. Speaking about the collaboration, special guest Johnny 3 Tears says, “Had the opportunity to do a song with my friends in From Ashes To New. It’s about a pertinent subject in our society today. What would you say to someone before they pulled the trigger if you had the chance? Hard question to ask, and even harder to answer.”

The track is the lead song from From Ashes to New's latest EP, Quarantine Chronicles, Vol. 1. The five-song set also includes Linkin Park and Evanescence covers and previously unreleased material. Check out the track listing and artwork for the set below.

As the "Vol. 1" in the title should indicate, there's more coming from From Ashes to New this year as the EP is the first of a three-part mood EP series. This first installment is meant to capture the feelings of being alone, ignored and isolated and how the darkness can lead to irrational decisions that can outweigh the voice of reason. Look for two follow-up EPs to arrive later this summer.

“We’re excited to share this collection of songs with everyone," state the band. "It captures both the darkness and hope we found in the solitude of the past year. Through releasing this three-part project we hope it helps to move us all forward as we continue creating new music and celebrating live shows with everyone again this summer. See you all soon!”

If you like what you hear of this new version of "Bulletproof" with Johnny 3 Tears added, it's currently available via the platform of your choosing here.

In other From Ashes to New news, the band will be hitting the road this summer with P.O.D. on their Satellite 20th anniversary tour. All Good Things are also part of the run and you can get details on dates right here.

From Ashes to New (Featuring Johnny 3 Tears), "Bulletproof"

From Ashes to New, Quarantine Chronicles, Vol. 1 Artwork + Track listing:

Better Noise Music

Enough

Faint

Bulletproof (feat. Johnny 3 Tears)

Bring Me To Life

Forgotten