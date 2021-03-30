Garbage Serve Up Fiery New Song ‘The Men Who Rule the World,’ Announce New Album

The state of the world in 2021 has certainly given Garbage plenty of things to address, and they're coming out firing with the new song "The Men Who Rule the World." The track is the lead single from their upcoming seventh studio album, No Gods No Masters, which is set to arrive on June 11.

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins. It was our way of trying to make sense of how fucking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in," state the group. "It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time. Major thanks and kudos to the genius Chilean artist and film director Javi Miamor for the incredible visual accompaniment to our brand new song!”

That song, "The Men Who Rule the World," is viewed as the band's "critique of the rise of capitalist short-sightedness, racism, sexism and misogyny across the world." Get a closer look at the song's lyrics and video below:

Garbage, "The Men Who Rule the World" Lyrics

The men who rule the world

Have made a fucking mess

The history of power

The worship of success

The king is in the counting house

He’s chairman of the board

The women who crowd the courtrooms all accused of being whores Money money money money ha ha ha ha ha The fleecing of the people

All the fucking time

They call it self-preservation

But we call it a crime

Tented cities on sidewalks underneath the clouds

Imaginary neighbours with plastic cups and paper crowns Now let’s save all of the animals

Let’s save all the squid

Let’s load them onto the mothership with the elders and the kids

Save great works of genius

The birds the bugs the seeds

And make it a crime to tell a lie again

And watch those haters bleed Stuck inside my head

Stuck inside my head

All the fucking time The Violator

Hate the violator

The violator

Destroy the violator

Garbage, "The Men Who Rule the World"

As for the album, it will follow themes of “capitalism, lust, loss and grief.” No Gods No Masters is set to arrive on June 11 and pre-orders are available at this location. Check out the artwork and album track listing below.

Garbage, No Gods No Masters Album Art + Track Listing

BMG

01. "The Men Who Rule The World"

02. "The Creeps"

03. "Uncomfortably Me"

04. "Wolves"

05. "Waiting for God"

06. "Godhead"

07. "Anonymous XXX"

08. "A Woman Destroyed"

09. "Flipping the Bird"

10. "No Gods No Masters"

11. "This City Will Kill You"

Deluxe Edition: Bonus Tracks

12. "No Horses"

13. "Starman"

14. "Girls Talk" (feat. Brody Dalle)

15. "Because the Night" (feat. Screaming Females)

16. "On Fire"

17. "The Chemicals" (feat. Brian Aubert)

18. "Destroying Angels" (feat. John Doe & Exene Cervenka)

19. "Time Will Destroy" Everything