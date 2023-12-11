Garbage’s Shirley Manson Breaks Up Concert Fight With Expletive-Filled Rebuke

Do not mess with Garbage's Shirley Manson! The band's set at the 2023 edition of KROQ's "Almost Acoustic Christmas" suffered an interruption when Manson stopped down the group's performance to lay an expletive-filled rebuke of two female audience members who had started to scuffle in the audience.

The group as in the middle of the third song of their set, "Wolves," when Manson spotted the dispute going on in the crowd.

"Turn this shit off right the fuck now," Manson demanded of the group who were initially still playing though she had turned here attention to the crowd. "What the fuck is wrong with you? Fuck this shit. I don't know ladies, I don't know what the fucking story is; quite frankly, I don't care," she then proceeded to scold the audience members, per Audacy. "There's enough fucking bullshit in this world..... Do we not have enough fucking bullshit in this world without going fucking aggro and some fucking Christmas party?"

Manson then turned her attention to security for the event, “Security, I'd like you to get your fucking asses in there and find out what the fuck is going on," she ordered. "I don't want anyone to get hurt… Let's fucking sort it out."

The singer then shared her frustration with the situation, noting, "We have 30 fucking minutes on this stage and you're eating into it. So fucking get it sorted. I don't have patience for this shit."

The band eventually moved on with their set, but not without the bickering audience members being put on notice by the singer.

On Monday, one of the women involved in the dispute called The Kevin / Ally Show on KROQ explaining what had happened, claiming that the dispute started with a "drunk girl" trying to make her way to the front of the crowd. "I didn't mean to interrupt the show," the caller explained. "I'm a huge Garbage fan and I was really pissed that that happened. Everyone in the audience was so chill."

READ MORE: Garbage Remind Us Why Bands Shouldn't Get Hung Up on Festival Lineup Positions

The "Almost Acoustic Christmas" radio festival also featured performances from The Offspring, 311, Portugal. The Man and more.