Garbage’s Shirley Manson Goes Grindcore to Deliver Defiant Message

Garbage's Shirley Manson is showing another side of her musical talent, joining the queer grindcore outfit HIRS Collective on arguably the heaviest song she's ever been a part of. The track is called "We're Still Here" and it's part of a guest-filled new record of the same name.

This isn't Manson's first collaboration with HIRS Collective either, previously joining the group to deliver some spoken word backing on their 2018 debut album, Friends, Lovers, Favorites. In this case, Manson's more hypnotically melodic vocal provides the perfect compliment and contrast to the screaming in-your-face aggression felt in the rest of the song.

In addition to Manson, HIRS Collective has also dipped into the guest pool for special appearances from My Chemical Romance's Frank Iero, Dead Cross' Justin Pearson, Thursday's Geoff Rickly, Soul Glo, Full of Hell, Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm, Circa Survive's Anthony Green, Converge's Nate Newton and plenty more. See the full track listing with special guests noted at the bottom of this post.

The new song "We're Still Here" offers a defiant statement and the band shot two videos for the song, both seen below, that mixes performance footage with fan testimonials proclaiming the song's central message.

“We’ll never quit this collective, a version of therapy for ourselves and anyone who feels in need to scream their lungs out for one more day of living,” the HIRS Collective said in a press release. “We don’t think we can destroy every single negative structure, but we can dismantle them within ourselves. And if we have the chance to destroy it, let’s fucking go. But we aren’t going to be given any power from anyone else and have to take it for ourselves.”

The new album, We're Still Here, is due on March 24 via Get Better Records. Pre-order the set here.

The HIRS Collective Featuring Shirley Manson + AC Sapphire, "We're Still Here"

The HIRS Collective, We're Still Here Album Artwork + Track Listing

HIRS Collective, we're still here album artwork Get Better Records loading...

01. We’re Still Here [ft. Shirley Manson and AC Sapphire]

02. Sweet Like Candy [ft. No Man, Thou and Jessica Joy Mills]

03. Burn Your House Down [ft. Jessica G.Z. and Gouge Away]

04. N.O. S.I.R. [ft. Justin Pearson and Nevada Nieves]

05. Waste Not Want Not [ft. Soul Glo and Escuela Grind]

06. Public Service Announcement [ft. Dan Yemin and Dark Thoughts]

07. Judgement Night [ft. Ghösh and Jessica Joy Mills]

08. Trust the Process [ft. Frank Iero and Rosie Richeson]

09. XOXOXOXOXOX [ft. Melt-Banana]

10. You Are Not Alone [ft. Lora Mathis and The Body]

11. Apoptosis and Proliferation [ft. Nate Newton and Full of Hell]

12. So, Anyway… [ft. Geoff Rickly and Kayla Phillips]

13. A Different Kind of Bed Death [ft. Anthony Green and Pain Chain]

14. Neila Forever [ft. Jeremy Bolm and Jordan Dreyer]

15. Last King Meets Last Priest [ft. Chris #2 and Derek Zanetti]

16. Unicorn Tapestry Woven in Fire [ft. Marissa Paternoster, Damian Abraham and Pinkwash]

17. Bringing Light and Replenishments [ft. The Punk Cellist and Sunrot]

