Garbage frontwoman Shirley Manson has fired back after a recent Daily Mail article called out the band's appearance in a recent promotional photo.

The piece was centered around the band's latest single "There's No Future in Optimism," but chose to use a headline titled: "Iconic American Rock Band Look Unrecognisable in New Album Promo Snaps as They Promote First Single."

While the piece up front shares the news of the new song and the band's forthcoming album Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, they also offset that with commentary in the lead paragraph on the group's look before using the rest of the piece to share details about the new record.

What Shirley Manson Said About The Daily Mail Headline

Posting through her Instagram, Manson took the tabloid to task over how they chose to promote the story.

"Well well well………quite a header from the Daily Mail yesterday," she started before asking, "What is THIS supposed to mean?!?"

"The Druids (referring to her male bandmates) look almost exactly the same as they have always done for thirty years so I can’t help thinking this is directed at me," she added.

Manson then shared her thoughts on the commentary concerning her appearance. "Look - I’m nearly sixty years old. Of course I’m not going to look anything like my late twenties self?!? Quite honestly I think it would be a bit creepy if I did but hey that’s just me," she stated.

"Either way - this kind of language is weaponised to put a woman like me in my place.

So I have decided to reject this gift. This gift is a fail," she added.

The singer concluded, "I shall continue to age as I am. I will continue to wrinkle and flub - lose an inch of my height here and gain a new inch or two there - but I will still look cute in my pyjamas with bed head and no make up on and I will always - no matter what I look like - no matter what they say about me - I will always - and forever - rock HARDER than most."

Garbage in 2025

Garbage are back in 2025 after an injury sustained by Manson curtailed their 2024 touring. The band's new album, Let All That We Imagine Be the Light, is on track for a May 30 release. It's available to order in multiple formats through the band's website.

The group will also play sparingly through the summer, appearing at the Cruel World and Minnesota Yacht Club festivals and opening an August show for My Chemical Romance in Texas. But they are ramping up touring activity in the fall with a North American tour that launches Sept. 3 in Orlando and runs through Nov. 2 in Phoenix. All dates and ticketing information can be found through the band's website.