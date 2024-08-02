Garbage Issue Statement on Shirley Manson Injury + Tour Cancelation

Garbage have issued a statement on Shirley Manson's injury and their subsequent tour cancelation.

The band shared a post on social media yesterday (Aug. 1) stating that all of their remaining 2024 tour dates have been canceled, though they plan to return to the stage in 2025.

"It is with great and sincere regret that we announce the cancelation of all our remaining tour dates for the rest of the year due to an injury that Shirley sustained on our recent tour in Europe that will require surgery and rehabilitation to correct," they wrote.

"This is not a decision we have taken lightly and we apologize wholeheartedly to our amazing fans and supportive promoters. We look forward to playing for you all again in 2025."

They didn't specify what type of injury the vocalist sustained, but she assured in the caption of the post that she would do the tour if she could.

Though it's unclear which show Manson was injured at, Setlist.fm notes that the last concert Garbage played was on July 20 at the OVO Arena in Wembley, England.

Prior to Garbage's post, Ohana Festival announced that Devo would take the band's place in a post of their own, wishing Manson "a speedy recover." They were originally set to perform on Sept. 27 with Pearl Jam, Crowded House, Maren Morris, Keanu Reeves' Dogstar and a few others.

The rockers had a handful of other performances booked for this year as well, including sets at Festival Hera in Mexico City and HFStival in Washington D.C.

There are currently no shows listed on their website for 2025, but stay tuned for future tour announcements.

We wish Manson the best as she recovers.